MR7 presents gifts to militiamen in border area of Long An province

During the visit, Lieutenant General Tran Hoai Trung asked militia forces to closely follow political and security situations in border areas while promoting training to strengthen combat readiness capabilities, increasing production activities to meet the needs of militiamen.

Moreover, the militiamen should tighten close-knit relations with local people to jointly protect national sovereignty, enhance production, and further foster economic development.

General Trung also expressed his pleasure at positive changes in the material and spiritual life of the locals. He praised the province's great efforts in implementing the project on building residential areas near the militiamen's checkpoints in the border area of MR7.

At the working session with leaders of Moc Hoa and Vinh Hung districts, General Trung required the two localities to continue establishing more residential areas near militiamen's border checkpoints, contributing to firmly setting up border defensive areas.

Regarding the difficulties in carrying out the project, Gen. Trung asked local authorities to quickly find effective solutions. If not, the leaders must report to higher levels to ask for recommendations.

On this occasion, the delegation visited and offered gifts to militiamen and households living near border checkpoints.

