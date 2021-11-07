MR5 reinforces COVID-19 fight in Gia Lai

Therefore, hundreds of cadets from Battalion 5 will implement missions in the districts of Mang Yang, Dak Po, Kban, Ia Pa, Phu Thien, Chu Puh, Chu Prong, Duc Co, Ia Grai, Chu Pah; An Khe and Ayunpa towns, and Pleiku city in the province.
The medical cadets will be tasked with serving in quarantined facilities, treating COVID-19 patients, supporting functional forces, taking samples for COVID-19 testing, and conducting the vaccination campaign.
Currently, 92 cadets of the school have departed to carry out tasks in Pleiku city and the districts of Phu Thien, Kbang, Mang Yang, Chu Pah. The remaining force will arrive in these localities in the coming days.
Amid the complicated developments of the pandemic in the province, the reinforced personnel will help the locality quickly curb the spread of the disease.
Translated by Minh Anh
