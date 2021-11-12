More than 700km of North-South Expressway to be built

HÀ NỘI — The Ministry of Transport has submitted plans to build more than 700 kilometres of extra road on the east sections of the North-South Expressway.
The proposals form part of a pre-feasibility study for the 2021-25 period into development of the road infrastructure.
The additional 729km of the east sections will be divided into 12 sub-projects which will be built independently.
The total investment is estimated at VNĐ148.49 trillion (US$6.52 million), VNĐ131.2 trillion from State funds and the rest from non-state mobilised capital.
Of the 12 sub-projects, the ministry proposed to implement eight in the form of public investment (Vũng Áng-Bùng, Bùng-Vạn Ninh, Vạn Ninh-Cam Lộ, Quảng Ngãi-Hoài Nhơn, Hoài Nhơn-Quy Nhơn, Quy Nhơn-Chí Thạnh, Cần Thơ-Hậu Giang, Hậu Giang-Cà Mau).
The remaining four projects will be implemented under Public-Private Partnership (PPP) including Bãi Vọt-Hàm Nghi, Hàm Nghi-Vũng Áng, Chí Thạnh-Vân Phong, and Vân Phong-Nha Trang.
Project preparation will begin this year, site clearance and resettlement between 2022 and 2023, construction is slated to start at the end of 2023 to be completed by mid 2026.
The construction of the east sections of the North-South Expressway was approved by the National Assembly.
In order to ensure the feasibility of the four sub-projects implemented in the form of PPP, the ministry proposes to allow the proportion of State capital participating in PPP projects from 54 per cent to 65 per cent of the total investment of the project.
The ministry also proposes the Government report to the National Assembly for consideration and decision on the conversion of investment forms in case the implementation of PPP in these sub-projects fails. — VNS
