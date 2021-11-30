More students in Đà Nẵng City back to school

ĐÀ NẴNG — Tenth and eleventh graders in Đà Nẵng City returned to school yesterday for in-person lessons after months of shutdowns due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to regulations, students and teachers will have to wear masks the entire time, declare their health and movements prior to classes, and get temperatures checked at the schools' gates.
Phạm Tấn Ngọc Thụy, principal of Hoàng Hoa Thám High School, said: "The school has prepared very careful pandemic prevention measures to welcome students back to school. Devices for measuring body temperature and disinfectants are put at the school gate and in classes. Students are required to wear masks in all classrooms.
“The school has also prepared an isolation room in case there is a suspected case of COVID-19 so health workers can handle it quickly and limit the spread of the virus.”
Hồ Thị Thảo Nguyên, vice principal of Trần Phú High School, said students who have not been able to go to school because they are infection cases or F1, F2, will continue to be taught online.
Lê Quốc Anh, a 10th grader from Trần Phú High School, said after being vaccinated, he was very happy to return to the classroom.
On November 22, 12th grade students in the city returned to school.
Deputy director of the city Department of Education and Training, Mai Tấn Linh, said all high schools were strictly following directions of the Ministry of Health on pandemic prevention, adding that no positive cases have been recorded in the first week since schools opened, he said.
The department will propose dates for 7th to 9th graders and 1st graders to return based on the coronavirus situation, said Linh. — VNS
- Sindh govt suspends registration of Beaconhouse, The City School
- Amazon says it will still honor its agreements to assist New York City schools after yanking HQ2
- School's plans for facial recognition system raises concerns
- Sprint doubles free home internet service for students, now from Tonganoxie to Belton
- Watch: High Schooler Rips MAGA Hat and Trump Banner Off Another Student
- Conservative Utah High School Student Injured in Bear Spray Attack Speaks Out
- Harris DA to host Make it Right event to resolve open misdemeanor warrants
- Alabama High School Students Use N-Word, Mock Jews During Holocaust Discussion
- 2 Dead, Dozens Hurt in Obliterating NJ School Bus Crash: Sources
- Texas School District Considers Facial Recognition for Campus Security
- Stamford Student, Staff Achievements Recognized By Board Of Ed
- Ohio School Removes Cop Who Ticketed Principal for Parking in Handicapped Space
- Amnesty Advocates Help Illegal Immigrants Get College Scholarships While 44.7 Million Americans Saddled with Student Debt
- 'Life-Changing Experience': Teacher-Astronaut Gives Students a Lesson About Space
- Police: Teacher Arrested for Touching Himself in Front of Students
- Charter Schools, Not Pay or Class Size, Are Target of L.A. Teachers’ Strike
- SpaceX founder Elon Musk promises to let Flint, Michigan students tour rocket factory
- Cities: Skylines 'Campus' expansion launches on Xbox One
- It’s robot vs. robot at Davis high school competition
- Boston school assignment system shortchanges black, Latino students, report finds
More students in Đà Nẵng City back to school have 521 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at November 30, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.