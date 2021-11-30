More students in Đà Nẵng City back to school

A student in Trần Phú High School, Đà Nẵng City, uses hang sanitiser before entering the classroom. — VNA/VNS Photo

ĐÀ NẴNG — Tenth and eleventh graders in Đà Nẵng City returned to school yesterday for in-person lessons after months of shutdowns due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to regulations, students and teachers will have to wear masks the entire time, declare their health and movements prior to classes, and get temperatures checked at the schools' gates.

Phạm Tấn Ngọc Thụy, principal of Hoàng Hoa Thám High School, said: "The school has prepared very careful pandemic prevention measures to welcome students back to school. Devices for measuring body temperature and disinfectants are put at the school gate and in classes. Students are required to wear masks in all classrooms.

“The school has also prepared an isolation room in case there is a suspected case of COVID-19 so health workers can handle it quickly and limit the spread of the virus.”

Hồ Thị Thảo Nguyên, vice principal of Trần Phú High School, said students who have not been able to go to school because they are infection cases or F1, F2, will continue to be taught online.

Lê Quốc Anh, a 10th grader from Trần Phú High School, said after being vaccinated, he was very happy to return to the classroom.

On November 22, 12th grade students in the city returned to school.

Deputy director of the city Department of Education and Training, Mai Tấn Linh, said all high schools were strictly following directions of the Ministry of Health on pandemic prevention, adding that no positive cases have been recorded in the first week since schools opened, he said.

The department will propose dates for 7th to 9th graders and 1st graders to return based on the coronavirus situation, said Linh. — VNS