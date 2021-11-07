More medical supplies presented to Vietnam

During the event, the Embassy of Vietnam in Korea received 500,000 KF94 masks and 200 sets of shoes for children donated by the Republic of Korea (RoK)'s G-Foundation Social Cooperative Union to Vietnam.
Nguyen Vu Tung, the Vietnamese Ambassador to the Republic of Korea, thanked the RoK donor for their support and promised to deliver the aid to the recipients as quickly as possible.
He also hoped to continue to receive more support and cooperation from G-Foundation Social Cooperative Union and other international organizations.
Chungkwan Park, the Founder and President of the G-Foundation Social Cooperative Union, and Steve Bui, President of the Steve Bui & Friends Foundation, inked an agreement for the reception and distribution of humanitarian assistance in Vietnam during the ceremony.
Translated by Chung Anh
