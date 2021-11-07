MND reinforces cooperation with MONRE

The agreement was reached at a ceremony held by the two ministries on September 1 in Hanoi to announce their coordination mechanism and jointly chaired by Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Tran Hong Ha and Deputy Minister of National Defense Senior Lieutenant-General Be Xuan Truong.

Under the agreement, they will join hands in making planning and plans of land use nationwide, managing and exploiting natural and water resources and minerals, conducting studies on the sea, island environment and biological diversification.

They will also cooperate in studying and organizing forces in response to chemical, biological and nuclear warfare; in establishing forces tasked with pollution control and timely response to environmental incidents, climate changes and environmental monitoring.

They will promote their own strengths and actively team up with and support each other in exploiting information and communications infrastructure, mapping, conducting flood prevention and control measures, overcoming consequences of natural disasters, clearing bombs and mines and dealing with toxic chemicals left behind from the war, and safeguarding the national sovereignty over its seas and islands and continental shelf.

Translated by Mai Huong