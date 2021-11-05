Ministry of Health proposes vaccination for children under 12

HÀ NỘI — The Ministry of Health is seeking advice from the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 prevention to vaccinate children under the age of 12 against COVID-19.
The move follows the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination campaign for children aged 12-17 in Việt Nam which begun earlier this month.
The ministry targets to vaccinate 100 per cent of people over the age of 18 before the start of 2022. It also proposes a plan to provide third and fourth booster shots for those who have received two full jabs.
In terms of vaccination for children, the ministry is asking for advice from the National Steering Committee to expand the vaccination age for children under 12 following the World Health Organisation recommendations and international experience to ensure equal access to COVID-19 vaccines for all people.
The ministry required localities to count the number of children in their areas and divide them into three age groups: 3-11, 12-15, and 16-17 years old, build plans to vaccinate children from three years old and propose vaccine demands for these groups.
Some areas have already developed vaccination plans for children under 12. HCM City has prepared enough vaccines for students aged 12-17 and is asking for the ministry’s opinion about its plan to vaccinate children aged 3-12. The city’s health department has worked with authorities of communes and wards on plans to inoculate children aged 3-12.
Mekong Delta’s Bến Tre Province has vaccinated 70 per cent of people over 18 and plans to give children over 3 COVID-19 vaccine shots next year.
The National Institute of Hygiene and Epidemiology has organised online training for all cities and provinces on COVID-19 vaccination for children.
Việt Nam currently authorises Pfizer and Moderna vaccines for use on children. — VNS
