Military units and localities care for pandemic-hit people

* On November 4, District 7 (HCM City) signed a contract with the FPT Corporation on the construction of District 7’s Operation Center for COVID-19 prevention and control, economic recovery, and public administrative services while evaluating the quality of the center's activities after a month of pilot operation.

The construction of the center was divided into three phases. After the pilot operation of the first phase, the center has integrated all data about the socio-economic situation, information related to government construction, security and order issues, especially COVID-19 prevention and control work, economic recovery, labor, employment, and traffic.

All the data are displayed on the center's screen and connected to mobile phones of the district's and 10 wards' leaders.

Speaking at the event, Secretary of the Party Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Nguyen Van Nen applauded the encouraging results gained by the center over the past month.

After loosening social distancing rules, he requested people to safely and flexibly adapt to the new normal state.

Meanwhile, the center should improve its features to support the local authorities in the COVID-19 combat, contributing to tightening the relation between the government and the people.

* A delegation of Thu Duc city’s Party Committee has visited and expressed gratitude to Military Region 7 (MR7) for its assistance in COVID-19 prevention and control.

At the meeting, Nguyen Van Hieu, Secretary of the city’s Party Committee, sent deep thanks to the MR7 Command as well as its officers and troops for their timely support in the COVID-19 battle over the past time.

The wholehearted support of the troops has left strong impressions on the local people, contributing to beautifying the image of Uncle Ho's soldiers in the new era.

For the MR7 Command part, Lieutenant General Tran Hoai Trung, Political Commissar of MR7, hoped that in the coming time, the Party Committee, authorities and people of Thu Duc city would join hand with the region's armed forces to accomplish assigned missions in building the all-people national defense, the posture of people's heart and firm defensive areas, promoting sustainable socio-economic development.

* The same day, Binh Chanh district’s Military Command held a conference to review COVID-19 prevention and control work with the attendance of Major General Le Ngoc Hai, Second-in-Command Officer and Chief of Staff of Ho Chi Minh City Military Command.

In the fourth outbreak of the pandemic, the command has mobilized over 1,600 troops to support quarantine centers, field hospitals, and medical checkpoints while distributing gifts and medicines to infected cases under home treatment.

Addressing the conference, Major General Le Ngoc Hai asked the command to thoroughly grasp the pandemic situation to make timely recommendations and propose effective solutions in pandemic prevention and control in the coming time.

On this occasion, Binh Chanh district's People's Committee honored 316 individuals for their contribution to the COVID-19 fight.

Translated by Quynh Oanh