Memorial site for fallen soldiers of Battalion 263 inaugurated

Battalion 263, a unit of former Military Region 8, was established in November 1963 in Thanh Phong commune, Thanh Phu district, Ben Tre province. The unit made numerous feats-of-arm during the national resistance war agaisnt the U.S. invaders.

On May 3, 1968, during a severe battle between the battalion and the enemy, over 100 soldiers laid down their lives.

The memorial site is built at the place where the battle took place in the past.

The fund for the 6,000 sq.m construction was donated by numerous groups and individuals.

The Long An Provincial People's Committee has recognized the construction as the provincial-level cultural and historical site.

