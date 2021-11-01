Malaysian scholar hails Vietnam’s contribution to ASEAN

In an interview granted to the Vietnam News Agency's correspondent in Malaysia on the occasion of the end of the 38th and 39th ASEAN Summits and related meetings, Dr. Hoo praised Vietnam’s contribution, especially to the ASEAN Regional Reserve of Medical Supplies, and to forming a COVID-19 vaccine and medicine supply chain for the region.

She said that ASEAN is one of the first regions in the world to have a COVID-19 response fund, so supporting research and development of vaccines should be a priority to make good use of these funds.

To maintain self-sufficiency in the vaccine-related issues, a supply chain of medical supplies will help enhance ASEAN’s resilience, she said.

Vietnam was one of the first countries in Southeast Asia to succeed in containing the spread of COVID-19 last year, as well as recent outbreaks, the scholar noted.

She also emphasized the need for Southeast Asian countries to create their own supplies in order to combat any global pandemic crisis in the future.

Vietnam’s contributions not only elevate ASEAN as a region in the international arena but also strengthen intra-bloc resilience, according to Hoo.

