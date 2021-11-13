Leaders advocate memorial ceremony for Covid-19 victims

The memorial ceremony held in districts will be screened live on television. During the memorial ceremony, there will be pictures and footage of Ho Chi Minh City through the “life and death battle” with the Covid-19 pandemic, city leader’s speech. In addition to the general ceremony, the organizers will light lamps, light candles, release lanterns, arrange flowers, and ring bells at pagodas and churches, or blow whistles at ports in different districts.
Secretary of the Dong Nai Provincial Party Committee Nguyen Hong Linh said that right the beginning, he strongly supported the proposal of the SGGP Newspaper on organizing a memorial ceremony for victims of the Covid-19 pandemic.
In his opinion, Chairman Vu Van Minh of the People’s Committee in the Southern Province of Binh Duong said that the province has been hit badly by the coronavirus. SGGP Newspaper has proposed for a memorial day for deceased people during the Covid-19 pandemic, and the National Assembly Chairman has directed for good organization of the ceremony. Binh Duong Province has recorded more than 241,500 cases of Covid-19 including over 2,500 deaths.
By staff writers – Translated by Anh Quan
