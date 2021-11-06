Laos considers new expressway linking Vientiane, Việt Nam

VIENTIANE – The Lao government is discussing the planned route of an expressway running from Vientiane through Xaysomboun, Xieng Khuang and Huaphan provinces to the Vietnamese border, local media reported on November 4.

A videoconference organised by the Ministry of Planning and Investment identified the key locations of the expressway corridor, which will end at the Nam Soy border crossing with Việt Nam, according to the Vientiane Times .

The meeting assigned the Department of Roads of Ministry of Public Works and Transport, in collaboration with provincial and capital Departments of Public Works and Transport, to discuss and inspect the locations through which the expressway will pass in each district, taking into consideration local needs. Officials were also instructed to look at the proposed connecting points between provinces.

The newspaper reported that last month, a meeting attended by Lao transportation officials agreed to determine the connection points of the expressway from Vientiane through Xaysomboun, Xieng Khuang and Huaphan provinces and to the Vietnam border crossing at Nam Soy.

The expressway will begin at the intersection of National Road 13 South in Km21 village, Xaythany District.

In Xaysomboun Province, the road will pass through Longxan District, link to Anouvong District and then pass through Longcheng District.

In Xieng Khuang Drovince, the proposed connecting point will be Xieng Neua village in Phaxay District, connecting to Na Hoi village in Paek District, Khai Yot Ngum village in Paek District, and then Muang Kham village, connecting to Namnat village in Kham District.

In Huaphan Province, the road will run through Nasala village in Huameuang District, then through Xamneua District and Viengxay District. From Huayheung village in Viengxay District it will run to the Vietnamese border. VNS