Lao N.A.’s second session opens

The session's opening ceremony saw the presence of Party Secretary General and President Thongloun Sisoulith, Prime Minister Phankham Viphavan, and other senior Party and government officials.

In his opening remarks, Phomvihane said in this sitting, Lao lawmakers will debate and adopt a number of important documents, including reports on the implementation of the socio-economic development plan this year and in 2022, the use of the State budget in 2021 and targets set for 2022, the plans for the development of electricity in Laos over the next 5 and 10 years, the plan for national digital economy growth from 2021 – 2025, among others.

He noted that the legislators also plan to approve 11 new and amended bills, including laws on National Border, High Technology, Heritages, Telecommunications and others.

The Lao N.A.'s Secretariat has launched a hotline to receive feedback and proposals directly from citizens during the sitting which runs through November 17.

Source: VNA