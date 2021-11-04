Lạng Sơn Province told to combine socio-economic development with national defence consolidation: President Nguyễn Xuân Phúc

President Nguyễn Xuân Phúc (right) awards the First Class Independence Medal to Lạng Sơn Province for outstanding achievements in building socialism and national defence.— VNA/VNS Photo Thống Nhất

HÀ NỘI — President Nguyễn Xuân Phúc told the administration of Lạng Sơn Province on Thursday morning they must combine socio-economic development with a consolidation of national defence and security.

Phúc said the province must heighten their spirit of revolutionary vigilance to defeat all sabotage plots and riots by hostile forces, firmly protecting national sovereignty and border security. This will build peace, friendship and cooperation, he said.

Phúc made his statement on Thursday morning when he attended the 190th founding anniversary of Lạng Sơn Province (November 4, 1831 – November 4, 2021) and the 112th birthday of Hoàng Văn Thụ, an exemplary leader of the Party and the revolution of Việt Nam. The province was awarded the First Class Independence Medal for outstanding achievements in contributing to building socialism and national defence.

As a mountainous border area, the province has overcome many difficulties and challenges to develop the economy, society and culture.

However, Phúc warned that despite its achievements, the province still faces many difficulties and challenges. Economic growth is still not sustainable and restructuring is slow. Socio-economic infrastructure does not meet the requirements and local people’s incomes are low. The rate of poor households is still high.

He tasked the province with implementing the dual goals of developing the economy and preventing the pandemic at the same time.

The province must protect local people's health while ensuring there is no disruption to the supply chain of production and business, Phúc added.

To do so, officials must prepare resources and effectively operate a health care system for COVID-19 patients. He added that the province needs a modern and dynamic administration that improves the business environment and creates favourable conditions for both people and business.

He also ordered the province to effectively exploit the location of the province in cooperation, trade and business with neighbouring countries.

The province is required to focus on developing a border-gate economy that takes advantage of its geographical location, utilising the stimulus packages provided as part of the economic recovery programme. Public investment programmes to improve transport and local industrial zone infrastructure is vital, he said.

Attention should also be paid to developing culture, society, education, science and technology, he said.

The province must also focus on deploying sustainable poverty reduction models and gender equality policies, he said, as well as taking better care of families of people who gave meritorious service to the revolution.

Speaking at the ceremony, Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee, Nguyễn Quốc Đoàn, said people of all ethnic groups in the province have always upheld the tradition of patriotism, fighting against foreign invaders. They have also worked hard and creatively in labour and production, making an important contribution to the construction and defence of the country. — VNS