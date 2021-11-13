L2FH Rotation 4 launches additional medical training course

The course is joined by medical personnel of the level-one field hospital of the Engineering Company, who will soon take part in U.N. peacekeeping operations.
It is organized at the request of the U.N. in order to equip the Vietnamese medical staff with necessary professional knowledge and skills to deal with medical emergencies, diagnosis and treatment of common diseases, before they depart for U.N. peacekeeping missions.
Addressing the event, Major General Nguyen Truong Giang, Deputy Director of the Military Medical University, applauded achievements of the previous training courses, and at the same time required members of the L2FH Rotation 4 to bring into play their results and responsibilities, contributing to meeting the set targets and fulfilling their upcoming tasks at the U.N. Mission in South Sudan.
He asked members of the L2FH Rotation 4 to not only improve their professional expertise but also foreign language skills and physical health to meet task requirements in a multinational working environment and in areas with adverse weather conditions.
During the course, trainees will be provided with medical expertise and foreign language and first aid techniques.
Translated by Trung Thanh
