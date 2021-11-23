Khmer student’s quest for knowledge

Thạch Hữu Nhân studying online during the pandemic. — VNA/VNS Photo

Thu Hiền

SÓC TRĂNG — Full-time student, part-time worker Thạch Hữu Nhân wastes no time combining his studies with earning a living. And his efforts are clearly paying off.

Nhân, an ethnic Khmer student in Châu Thành District of Mekong Delta Sóc Trăng Province, is a straight A student, and also manages to put bread on the table at his home.

"My parents left Sóc Trăng and ventured in HCM City when I was three", said the 23-year-old. "We were so poor that I and my four siblings have to collect crabs and snails for our grandma to sell.

“I have never asked my parents for tuition fees from the sixth grade, and every summer from my eighth grade, I work part-time jobs in HCM City and southern Bình Dương Province to buy books.

"Eventually, I get used to supporting myself."

Nhân, who is in his final year as a Sociology major at the University of Cần Thơ, is focusing on graduating with flying colours, he is also a security guard, worked as a street food vendor, and a boba tea seller.

"I used my scholarship grant to buy a motorbike but had to sell it later to start my street food stall," he said.

Nhân's street food stall earned him VNĐ100,000 (US$ 4.42) a day, but he had to stop after two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Now he sells boba tea and works as a night guard at the Department of Social Studies, where he studies, to cut rental costs.

Although working multiple jobs, Nhân's focus on studies does not falter. He has been the top student in his class for the last three years, while earning scholarships and awards.

"I don't tend to revise much, and I learn through the practical application," said Nhân. "My experiences in the outside world gave me ideas that I could work with and reflect in my studies."

His lecturer, Hứa Hồng Hiếu, said: "Nhân impressed me with his passion for learning and his quick mind". His friend, Nguyễn Thanh Duy recalls: "Although he is busy with working and studying, Nhân still saved some time to help others in need during this pandemic."

Despite studying Sociology, Nhân's passion is business. His goal after graduation is to work in marketing, researching the market and gain experience for his future.

"Sociology taught me how to communicate with others, how to have a diverse view and recognise society's needs.

"Later on in my life, I want to be a motivational speaker.

"I want to be an inspiration to others who are struggling, especially young children, to keep on chasing knowledge, just like I have been." — VNS