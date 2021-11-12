KCN Vietnam to develop premium industrial facilities in DEEP C Industrial Zones in Hải Phòng

Mock-up of KCN Vietnam’s premium industrial facilities in DEEP C Industrial Zones in the northern port city of Hải Phòng. — Photo courtesy of the firm

HẢI PHÒNG — KCN Vietnam, a leading local, sustainable industrial developer, has reported the successful land handover of two land plots in DEEP C Haiphong II Industrial Zone in the northern port city of Hải Phòng on Wednesday.

The land handover includes two plots of 10.6ha and 12.6ha, taking KCN Vietnam’s presence to 23.2ha of land area within the industrial park. Construction will commence in April 2022, and the developer will build approximately 71,000sq.m of ready-built factories and 81,000sq.m of ready-built warehouses by December 2022.

KCN Vietnam has committed to delivering high-quality and well-designed products. The specifications and design of these industrial properties will meet the rising demand for industrial and logistic inquiries in the northern region. As a sustainable developer, KCN Vietnam intends to supply clean energy to its tenants by installing tier one solar panels across the roofs of this project.

DEEP C Haiphong II is a part of Đình Vũ – Cát Hải Economic Zone (EZ), one of Việt Nam’s major coastal economic zones. Currently, this economic zone is home to eight industrial zones in Hải Phòng City. Under the current law, Đình Vũ – Cát Hải EZ enjoys the most generous investment incentives available in Việt Nam, making it an attractive option for foreign investors and domestic expansion.

According to Trần Huỳnh, Chief Operating Officer of KCN Vietnam: "Hải Phòng is a key location in our business strategy. Its upgraded infrastructure system and modern connectivity routes, favourable geographical location, and immense support from the Government have turned Hải Phòng into a city of heated industrial property.”

Bruno Jaspaert, general director of DEEP C Industrial Zones, added: "The high concentration of ready-built factory and warehouse developers in DEEP C Industrial Zones implies the potential of the industry and a new influx of investment coming to the city".

Regarding the cooperation with DEEP C Industrial Zones, Trần recognises that: “DEEP C has made great strides towards the eco-industrial park goal, which aligns with our vision of being a sustainable developer. We hope there will be synergy between us developers to move Việt Nam towards a more sustainable industrial future”.

KCN Vietnam was established to meet the increasing demand for premium industrial properties for rental. As a developer, KCN aims to provide professionally designed, built, and managed developments for the industrial and logistic sectors, enabling businesses to leverage Việt Nam's growth sustainably.

The prominent industrial real estate developer initially acquired approximately 250ha of land, with an investment of over US$300 million. In the coming years, KCN Vietnam intends to expand its portfolio, to become one of the leading local industrial real estate platforms. The long-term vision is to be the local champion for their customers' needs and the right arm for Việt Nam's global expansion as a sustainable industrial hub.

DEEP C Industrial Zones is a cluster of industrial zones developed by Belgian investors (Rent- A-Port, Ackermans-Van Haaren) in Hải Phòng City and Quảng Ninh Province. Đình Vũ Industrial Zone, the first project of DEEP C in Hải Phòng, was founded in 1997 through collaboration with Hải Phòng People's Committee.

Over the last 24 years, DEEP C has established itself as one of the biggest industrial zone developer groups in Việt Nam. DEEP C consists of five subprojects with over 3,386ha of industrial land in the industrial area upstream of the Lạch Huyện Port.

DEEP C can offer a variety of options for investment consideration, including; industrial land for lease, ready-built- factory, logistics warehouses, built-to-suit solutions and offices for lease. Recently DEEP C group has taken big steps to become an eco-industrial park; among these steps are new ventures into renewable energy production.

DEEP C is now home to 142 projects, equivalent to 120 companies with a total investment of $4 billion.