Iran seizes Vietnamese-flagged oil tanker, crew reported safe: Foreign Ministry

HÀ NỘI — The Vietnamese Foreign Ministry on Thursday confirmed that an oil tanker, seized by the Iranian Revolutionary Guard in the Gulf of Oman on October 24, belongs to Việt Nam.
Deputy spokesperson for the Foreign Ministry, Phạm Thu Hằng, addressed questions asked by both foreign and domestic media agencies on the incident. Speaking at the virtual conference in Hà Nội, she said that, after receiving reports of the seizure, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Việt Nam has been working with the Iranian Embassy in Hà Nội and the Vietnamese Embassy in Tehran, Iran, to gain clarity on the matter.
On October 27, the captain of MV Southys spoke to the Vietnamese Embassy in Iran and reported that the 26 crew members are being treated well and are in good health, according to the foreign ministry’s statement.
"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has contacted the Ministry of Transport to verify the identity of the crew members and the company owning the ship, to ensure the interests of those abroad," Hằng said, adding that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Việt Nam and the Vietnamese Embassy in Iran will work with the authorities to resolve the case and ensure the rights and interests of Vietnamese citizens.
AP cited US officials' in saying that the US had "monitored the seizure, but ultimately didn't take action as the vessel sailed into Iranian waters". — VNS
