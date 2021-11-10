Iran releases Vietnam-flagged oil tanker after stalled negotiations

Maritime satellite tracking data showed that the oil tanker is now at anchor in international waters.
Iran has released Vietnamese-flagged tanker SOTHYS seized in the Gulf of Oman last month after negotiations made by related parties.
|Vietnam-flagged crude oil tanker SOTHYS off Singapore’s waters in May, 2021. Photo: Fleetmon
Top commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Hossein Salami announced on Wednesday [November 10] that they made the release following a judicial order, adding that they emptied out the oil that belongs to Iran, according to IRGC-linked Sepah News, giving no time of the release.
SOTHYS, which has 26 Vietnamese sailors on board, was seized in the Gulf of Oman on October 24 and under control by Iran's powerful paramilitary Revolutionary Guard troops since it was suspected of trying to transfer sanctioned Iranian crude oil to Asia.
Maritime satellite tracking data showed that the oil tanker now appears to be in international waters. However, no information about its crew was reported, AP reported.
Spokesperson for Iran's UN mission Shahrokh Nazemi told AP that "SOTHYS left Iranian waters last night after transferring the oil."
MarineTraffic Terrestrial Automatic Identification System on November 10, 2021 showed that Crude Oil Tanker SOTHYS, which is currently located in Oman Gulf, is sailing in the Southeast direction.
Built in 2003, SOTHYS (IMO: 9253064) is sailing under the flag of Vietnam. Her length overall (LOA) is 246.8 meters and her width is 42 meters. Its carrying capacity is 107123 t DWT and her current draught is reported to be 8 meters.
- Iran seizes Vietnamese-flagged oil tanker, crew reported safe: Foreign Ministry
- US explodes at Iran over 'false propaganda' claims about oil tanker 'raid'
- U.S. official confirms Iran seized oil tanker, says U.S. military just monitored incident
- Iran Seizes an Oil Tanker, but Whose Tanker Is Disputed
- Oil tanker hijacking: Iranian ship 'under attack' in Gulf of Aden – crew try to fight back
- Officials tell AP that Iran seized Vietnamese oil tanker
- Iran war fears explode: US forces accused of 'raiding Iranian oil tanker' in Gulf
- Vietnam seeks information from Iran about seized oil tanker
- Vietnam tanker seized by Iran ‘seen transferring cargo’
- Iran says it blocks U.S. attempt to confiscate oil in Sea of Oman
- Iranian claims that U.S. tried to detain tanker false, Pentagon says
- Iran marks anniversary of 1979 takeover of US Embassy
- Boris, Xi, Putin and Macron set for Iran showdown over nuclear deal as US issues warning
- Iran claims it thwarted a U.S. attempt to "steal" a tanker full of oil
- Trump Adds Troops After Iran Says It Will Breach Nuclear Deal
- Iran sentences British dual national to jail as Army chief says Britain must retaliate over ship attack
- Trump Careens Toward a Confrontation With Iran
- EU humiliated as crunch Iran nuclear talks break down AGAIN
- Why Tanker Blasts in the Gulf of Oman Have Put the World on Edge
- An Abrupt Move That Stunned Aides: Inside Trump’s Aborted Attack on Iran
Iran releases Vietnam-flagged oil tanker after stalled negotiations have 472 words, post on hanoitimes.vn at November 10, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.