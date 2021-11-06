Hung Yen’s implementation of PCC’s resolution checked

The resolution is about enhancing Party building and revamping, preventing and controlling the ideological, political and lifestyle degradation as well as "self-evolution" and "self-transformation" inside the Party.

Briefed upon the work implementation, the mission, led by Nguyen Trong Nghia, member of the PCC's Secretariat and Head of the PCC's Commission for Information and Education, assessed that the standing board seriously developed and carried out action plans in line with the local situations.

They paid due attention to political and ideological education, raising awareness of Party committees at all levels, local agencies and units, encouraging their personnel to heighten their sense of morality. In addition, permanent boards of Party committees at all levels and leaders of agencies and units have raised their responsibility and strictly directed the implementation of the resolution and Decision No.8.

Attentively, Party committees at all levels and their members have been fully aware of signs of degradation, "self-evolution" and "self-transformation." They have also actively and effectively combated corruption and negative phenomena. These activities have contributed to raising Party building efficiency and local socio-economic development.

Highly valuing the province's achievements in resolution realization, Nghia asked the provincial Party Committee to make breakthroughs in realizing resolutions adopted at the 13th National Party Congress and the 12th PCC's fourth session and conclusions at the 13th PCC's fourth plenum and protect the Party's ideological foundation.

The provincial Party Committee should further build a contingent of capable cadres in association with building a strong organization, encourage dynamic and creative cadres for the common goal, seriously carry out inspection, lesson-drawing work and fix shortcomings, Nghia added.

Translated by Mai Huong