Vietnam boasts multiple qualities for a night-time economy to grow, including a rich culture, superb foods, a young population and many deeply integrated cities. Visitors at Hoan Kiem Lake on New Year’s Eve Model of a sleepless city Vietnam does not currently have an actual night-time economy but there are night-time only activities, namely entertainment facilities, night markets, convenience stores, pedestrian streets and so on, in major cities and tourist destinations, which usually come to an end by mid-night. Statistics by the Ministry of Planning and Investment show that Vietnam has about 20 night markets to serve tourists while about 1,000 of 2,300 convenience stores are open round the clock, mainly in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City. For a long time, some night-time activities have become an essential part of local culture and an attraction to tourists. One of the prime examples is night markets within Hanoi’s Old Quarter and the pedestrian streets around Hoan Kiem Lake at the weekend, attracting about 3,000-5,000 people during the daytime and up to 20,000 at nighttime. Since the opening of pedestrian streets and night markets in 2016, Hanoi has staged more than 300 large-scale cultural events, with the participation of artists from… Read full this story

How to ignite the night-time economy in Vietnam have 286 words, post on vietnamnet.vn at November 1, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.