Ho Quang Loi elected as Chairman of Vietnam-Romania Friendship Association

He was elected at the seventh National Congress of the VRFA in Hanoi on November 28, which was concurrent with the 103rd National Day of Romania (December 1) and the 30th anniversary of the association.

The Congress also elected a 58-strong new executive board.

Speaking at the event, Vice President and Secretary General of the Vietnam Union of Friendship Organizations (VUFO) Phan Anh Son expressed his belief that the VRFA will reap greater achievements and make practical contribution to the traditional friendship between the two nations.

He affirmed that VUFO will continue partnering and supporting the VRFA in the near future.

During the new tenure, the association will consolidate its apparatus and develop membership, especially among Vietnamese alumni in Romania while seeking resources for its activities, including holding cultural exchanges and photo exhibitions to strengthen bilateral cultural ties.

On the occasion, the VUFO presented its certificates of merit to the VRFA's outstanding collectives and individuals in the past tenure.

