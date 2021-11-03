HCMC’s Northwest Urban Area waits for more investment to wake up

Chau Nguyen has more than 2 hectares of land in Tan Thong Hoi Commune in Cu Chi District in the planning of the Northwest Urban Area. Because of the planning, for nearly ten years, he could only grow orchids and raise fish. This job is not suitable for him, so the profit is not high. Meanwhile, if he sells his land, the land price is not high because it is in the planning of the Northwest Urban Area.

Chau Nguyen is one of the thousands of households that have been entangled in the pending planning of the Northwest Urban Area, which has lasted for more than a decade. According to Decision No.24/QD-TTg dated January 6, 2010, of the Prime Minister approving the general planning of HCMC, the Northwest Urban Area will be a secondary direction, including five communes and a town, with an area of 6,000 hectares. According to initial statistics, the entire planned area had about 6,000 households that must be cleared completely. By 2016, city leaders adjusted the planning in the direction of stabilizing the existing residential areas.

In April this year, reporting to the People’s Committee of HCMC, Mr. Phan Ngoc Phuc, Deputy Director of the Department of Planning and Architecture, said that 11 projects of the 1/2000-scale zoning plan were approved, but no investors were available. After that, following the direction of the City Party Committee and the municipal People’s Committee on reviewing the unfeasible planning, the Department of Planning and Architecture reviewed and reported to the city. The adjustment of the planning was approved by the municipal People’s Committee to adjust the task of the 1/5000-scale zoning plan in February 2020. At present, the adjustment project is in the process of preparation and appraisal. The department has been coordinating with the Northwest Urban Area Management Board, the People’s Committee of Cu Chi District, and relevant units to remove difficulties and obstacles to complete quickly the project planning to submit to the People’s Committee of HCMC for consideration.

From the investment perspective, the Northwest Urban Area used to attract many investors. Fourteen years ago, the appearance of Malaysian Berjaya Group, with a popular investment combo in HCMC, impressed domestic investors. The group introduced projects to build a Financial Center in District 10 and a 900-ha University Town in Hoc Mon District, with a total investment of US$3.5 billion. Besides, this place also received the attention of large domestic and foreign corporations. Unfortunately, the global economic crisis occurred in 2008, due to difficulties, all investors withdrew.

Recently, a comprehensive review and evaluation report of more than ten years of implementing the general planning of HCMC by the Institute of Planning and Construction of HCMC shows that the funding for the construction of the Northwest Urban Area has been extremely slow; the infrastructure system has not been developed synchronously; traffic connection with the city center relies only on the National Highway 22, so it is difficult to call for investment. The Northern center of the Northwest Urban Area (about 500ha) and the sub-center in Hoc Mon District (50ha) are mostly located in the existing residential area and have not had any investors. The completed urban and residential area planning projects are extremely sluggish or have not been implemented, such as Tan Thoi Nhi Urban Residential Area, Tan Hiep Urban Residential Area, University Town, and Saigon Safari Park.

Generally, the process of urbanization here is taking place as an oil spill. Residential areas were formed fragmentally and uncontrollably and lacked infrastructures.