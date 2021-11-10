HCMC Party Chief inspects Covid-19 prevention works at PouYuen Company

The City Party's Chief led the delegation of representatives of functional departments and units to inspect temporary quarantine area, producing zones and lunch rooms in the company.

Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen talks with workers of PouYuen Vietnam Company. (Photo: SGGP)

He acknowledged the enterprise's good practice in infection prevention and control, including keeping a safe distance between workers, arranging a temporary isolation area for employees with any signs or symptoms of Covid-19.

Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen asked the company to upgrade its quarantine area to ensure the provision of care for patients with Covid-19, cooperate with the district's authority to open supermarkets in the factory to limit travel outside of the company.

Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen talks with leaders of PouYuen Vietnam Company. (Photo: SGGP)

He suggested that the company should also coordinated with the local authorities to build social homes for workers as soon as possible and establish quick response teams to handle cases with Covid-19 symptoms. HCMC plans to develop construction project of social homes for low-income earners, he added.

Speaking at the meeting, PouYuen Vietnam Company 's leaders said that the business is struggling with labor shortage as people return to their hometowns after Covid-19 restrictions started to ease on Oct. 1. The company suggested the municipal authorities to give a support in seeking sources of labor and receiving F0 cases into Covid-19 treatment facilities.

A production area in PouYuen Vietnam Company.

PouYuen has seen more than 47,000 employees back to work. Laborers will get tested for coronavirus in the company. Most of them received at least one dose of Covid-19 vaccine or recovered from the pandemic within 180 days. Around 50,965 workers of the company receive the first shot while 40,071 people were fully vaccinated.

By Van Minh – Translated by Kim Khanh