HCMC must prevent Covid-19 recurrence: Secretary of HCMC Party Committee

Mr. Nguyen Van Nen, Politburo Member, Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee, on the afternoon of November 7, led the delegation of HCMC leaders to work with Hoc Mon District to assess Covid-19 control and activities to restore socio-economic development in the new normal state. Vice-Chairman of HCMC People’s Committee Duong Anh Duc and the leaders of some departments also joined the delegation.

Updating precisely Covid-19 cases for timely support

At the meeting, Mr. Nguyen Van Nen informed that after more than a month, the situation of the Covid-19 in HCMC in general and Hoc Mon District, in particular, had eased. The city had started to prepare for the new normal period and socio-economic recovery and development. However, lately, Hoc Mon District has seen new developments of the Covid-19 pandemic as the number of Covid-19 cases tended to increase again.

According to Mr. Nguyen Van Nen, the city has already had experience in dealing with the Covid-19 pandemic after the past 100 days with full of hardships, toughness, and fierceness. “We have had a relatively peaceful time and should not let the situation become as difficult and fierce as before,” the Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee emphasized.

Therefore, he requested the leaders of Hoc Mon District to update the actual situation, analyze the causes of the increase in the number of Covid-19 cases, and put forward effective solutions, especially the solutions that are adaptive, safe, and flexible, and effectively control the Covid-19 pandemic. He also noted that the district should take drastic actions with a sense of responsibility to quickly control the complicated developments of the pandemic in the area.

Chairman of Hoc Mon District People’s Committee Duong Hong Thang informed that the Covid-19 pandemic in the district tended to increase in the past few days. At present, the district has 25 areas in seven communes with many Covid-19 cases that need attention and treatment. From October 23 to November 6, the district had recorded more than 6,700 rapid tests positive for the SARS-Cov-2 virus, mainly in the community.

Mr. Dang Quoc Quan, Director of Hoc Mon District General Hospital, added that the average number of hospitalized Covid-19 patients was about 30 cases per day, and the number of recovered ones was about 20. Since October 1, there had been 58 deaths from Covid-19, of which 46 had co-morbidities. Of the 58 deaths, three had received two injections of Covid-19 vaccines, and three had got one.

A representative of the HCMC Center for Disease Control also confirmed that there were two hot spots of Covid-19 in Hoc Mon District, namely Xuan Thoi Thuong and Ba Diem communes. According to the HCMC Center for Disease Control, the recording and detection of Covid-19 cases are now included in the management software. Therefore, Hoc Mon District needs to fully update the situation and number of Covid-19 cases to the system for timely support and aid.

Striving to control Covid-19 within a week

The leader of Hoc Mon District said that there were many reasons for the increase of Covid-19 cases. Specifically, from October 1, people had started to resume business and trading activities, and social distancing was loosened. Close contacts had happened a lot, especially in residential areas and multigenerational households. However, many people were still incautious and neglected to comply strictly with 5K and pandemic prevention regulations. Moreover, the number of workers from other places returned to the district was large (about 45,000 people), but many of them had only injected one dose of Covid-19 vaccines or even had not had any injections.