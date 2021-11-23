HCM City university gets centre to research into infectious diseases

HCM CITY— The Việt Nam National University- HCM City has set up the Research Centre for Infectious Diseases at its International University.
The centre's scientists will research into infectious diseases that affect the country and train researchers.
It will tie up with local and foreign scientists studying infectious diseases in humans and animals to carry out basic studies on disease mechanisms and develop databases, diagnostic kits, vaccines, monoclonal antibodies, antiviral drugs, and others.
The facilities and equipment at the centre's labs meet the requisite standards.
The centre will strengthen communication about infectious diseases to the public and students by holding conferences and workshops.
Assoc Prof Dr Vũ Hải Quân, chancellor of the Việt Nam National University- HCM City, said the university had clear awareness of its responsibility in doing research to protect the health of the people and develop the economy.
It aimed to develop a centre for excellence in research in infectious diseases of human being and animals in Southeast Asia, he added. VNS
