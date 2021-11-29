HCM City to support kindergartens in areas with industrial parks

HCM CITY — The HCM City Department of Education and Training plans to offer financial assistance to students and teachers in preschool education in areas with industrial parks.
The three groups of beneficiaries include non-public preschools who have at least 30 per cent of children of workers in the area; children studying at non-public schools with parents or caregivers working in industrial parks; and kindergarten teachers working at non-public preschools.
Under the plan, non-public preschools in areas with industrial parks will be provided facilities, teaching equipment and toys. An average one-time fee of VNĐ34,700,000 (US$1,509) will be given to each school for facility repair.
Preschool students who are children of workers in industrial zones will receive VNĐ160,000 per child per month. The support period is calculated according to the actual number of months of study and will not exceed nine months per school year.
Kindergarten teachers working in non-public preschools in areas with industrial parks will be given VNĐ800,000 per month. The number of teachers in these schools will be calculated according to the norms set for current public preschool educational institutions. The support period is calculated based on the actual number of months of teaching in each academic school year.
The support, taken from the State budget, is not a part of the salary agreed between owners of preschools and teachers, and will not be used to calculate the payment of social insurance, health insurance and unemployment insurance.
The HCM City Department of Finance has agreed that the level of support is appropriate. — VNS
