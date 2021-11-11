HCM City seeks mechanism to install rooftop solar power system on public buildings

Workers install a solar power system on the rooftop of a building. Photo courtesy of EVNHCM

HCM CITY — HCM City seeks an investment mechanism to install solar power systems on the roofs of headquarters of administrative agencies and public units.

The city has always encouraged the development of new and renewable energy sources, including electricity from rooftop solar energy, according to the HCM City People's Committee.

However, current procedures for developing rooftop solar power systems are still unclear and require guidance from relevant authorities to ensure compliance with the law.

The HCM City Department of Industry and Trade, together with the HCM City Power Corporation, has been assigned to discuss with relevant authorities specific instructions, policies and procedures to efficiently develop rooftop solar power systems

The city People's Committee has asked the HCM City Power Corporation to study and propose a financial mechanism to implement a rooftop solar power system at headquarters of administrative and public agencies in HCM City.

Meanwhile, the HCM City Department of Finance is responsible for consulting with the Ministry of Finance to form a basis for financial mechanisms, and a timeline and detailed plans for the project.

The city Department of Industry and Trade will gather feedback from the Ministry of Industry and Trade, the Ministry of Finance, the city Department of Finance and relevant agencies, and later file a report to the city People's Committee.

Clear investment mechanisms are crucial to develop the field effectively, experts said. VNS