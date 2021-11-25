HCM City pilots price stabilised sale points to benefit factory workers

A mobile price-stabilised sales point has been set up at the Tân Thuận Export Processing Zone in HCM City's District 7. Photo nld.com.vn

HCM CITY — The HCM City Department of Industry and Trade has begun a programme called 'Mobile price-stabilisation sales points' at export processing zones and industrial parks to ensure workers there can buy safe foods at fair prices.

At each sales point, around 100 fresh food products such as pork, frozen beef, vegetables, and fruits and processed foods from brands such as Chợ Sale, Go Green, Grove Fresh, Nutifood, TTC, and Coca-Cola are sold at prices that are 5-10 per cent lower than market prices.

Besides, many of the items are sold at discounts of 10-50 per cent.

Nguyễn Nguyên Phương, deputy director of the department, said the programme seeks to supply essential goods at stable prices to workers, help businesses resume safe production and ensure quality and food safety and hygiene.

It is being trialled at the Tân Thuận EPZ and Linh Trung 1 and Linh Trung 2 IPs from November 22 to March 31, and the department and the Export Processing Zones and Industrial Parks Authority will then evaluate its effectiveness to expand to all EPz and IPs in the city. — VNS