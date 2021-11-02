HCM City foreign trade makes sharp recovery

HCM CITY — Foreign trade by of HCM City-based enterprises showed clear signs of recovery in October, increasing by 25.8 per cent from the previous month to US$11.7 billion, according to the customs department.
Exports rose by 4.7 per cent to $4.4 billion, and imports by 48.9 percent to $7.3 billion.
The main export items were computers, electronic components, high-tech equipment, textiles, footwear, fisheries, and agricultural products.
Đinh Ngọc Thắng, director of the department, said the COVID-19 pandemic and many months of restrictions had severely affected businesses. His agency would facilitate quick clearance of goods and crack down on fakes to help businesses, especially during the peak year-end foreign trade period.
The country's imports in the first nine months were worth $242.65 billion, a 30.5 per cent increase from the same period last year.
The US remained the biggest market, buying $69.8 billion worth of Vietnamese products, a year-on-year rise of 27.6 per cent. China followed at $38.5 billion, up 18.3 per cent. The EU and ASEAN were next in the list. — VNS
- Social media reacts to city honoring Joel Osteen's church for Harvey relief effort
- Sharp differences over labor surface at NAFTA talks in Mexico
- A Sanders Foreign-Policy Doctrine? How About ‘No Wars for the Billionaire Class’?
- When It Comes to a Trade War, China Takes the Long View
- Trump's trade battle with China hits home in Arkansas townYou may also be interested in...
- Texans rookie Duke Ejiofor (Alief Taylor) makes impressive start for hometown team
- Trump’s Plan to Make America Great Just Derailed in Asia
- NY Times columnist sees Cleveland as a city transformed — but not in a good way
- A Foreign Policy for the Common Citizen
- UK foreign secretary calls Chinese wife Japanese on Beijing visit
- As trade battle rages with China, an Arkansas town waits and worries
- City of Ruins
- U.S. trade, immigration and biofuel policies hit farmers hard
- Millennials are pushing to make Twin Cities breweries family-friendly hangouts
- Soybean Farmer: Trump's Trade War Has 'Devastated' Industry
- Pro-Trump T-shirts Too Expensive to Make in U.S., So We Get Them Made in Haiti, Bikers for Trump Founder Says
- Risk of sharp currency moves drives investors into hedged ETFs
- Asian shares slide on fresh trade worries, bonds fragile
- Canada defiant after Saudi Arabia freezes new trade over human rights call
- After grim 2016, Turkish tourism makes a comeback
HCM City foreign trade makes sharp recovery have 383 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at November 2, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.