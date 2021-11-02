hanwha life vietnam donates vnd724 million to serious cases affected by covid 19

Mr. Bui Quang Nam, representative of Hanwha Life Vietnam, and representative of the Fatherland Front Committee of Binh Thanh District hand over relief gifts to families affected by the Covid-19 pandemic

This time, the total value of the company gifts reaches almost VND724 million. Previously, Hanwha Life Vietnam also contributed VND3 billion to COVID-19 prevention activities in Vietnam with the desire to bring the country back to normal soon. The company efforts are substantial sources of moral encouragement to the anti-epidemic team and households with infected relatives, families with pregnant women, young children, elderly parents and poor children

Currently, Ho Chi Minh City has gone through the most serious phase and is striving for the new normal period, but the consequences left by the pandemic are quite significant. The pandemic has a great impact on both public health and economy of the city.

Mr. Im Dong Jun, General Director of Hanwha Life Vietnam, said, "We want to contribute a valuable part to the journey of joining hands with the entire country to overcome the epidemic. Hanwha Life Vietnam understands the difficulties and losses that families which have infected members are facing. We hope that the company's companionship and small sharing can motivate the Vietnamese community and we want everyone to know that they are not alone in this battle. Hanwha Life Vietnam is always by your side."

Mr. Im Dong Jun also conveyed his deep sympathies to the difficult circumstances in the complicated epidemic situation and emphasized that the company's activities aim to affirm Hanwha Life's commitment in Vietnam on both front and side in two aspects: financial services and social responsibility.

Hanwha Life Vietnam is one of the life insurances companies in the market with many active activities in supporting the impact of the Covid-19 epidemic right from the beginning of the pandemic in Vietnam. In 2020, the company donated nearly 9,000 protective clothing to frontline medical staff in the fight against Covid-19 across the country. This meaningful and practical contribution of Hanwha Life Vietnam once again shows social responsibility and community commitment on the journey to bring human values in parallel with the company sustainable development.

PV