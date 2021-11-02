Hanoi’s fried spring rolls

Each spring roll is a combination of delicious flavors combined with fresh ingredients. It’s also one of Vietnamese best dishes.
|Ingredients often include minced pork, mushroom, wood ear, vermicelli, carrot, egg, shallot, spring onion, bean sprout, species such as pepper, sugar, vinegar, seasoning… and rice paper. (Photo: VNA)
|Fresh and colourful ingredients are mixed together. (Photo: VNA)
|Placing mixed ingredients on one rice paper, rolling it until reaching the centre, then folding inwards the both sides and rolling up to the other end. (Photo: VNA)
|Avoiding too tight rolling to prevent breaking (Photo: VNA)
|Pouring a generous amount of cooking oil into a large pan and heat until it boils. Starting frying and keeping down the heat on medium. At first, the rolls would be sticky so leave some spaces between them. Deep frying the rolls until they turn golden-yellow color. (Photo: VNA)
|Taking the rolls out of the pan and draining off the excess oil by placing on paper tissues. Serving with fresh vegetable, herbs, and dipping fish sauce. (Photo: VNA)
VNP/VNA
Vietnamese cuisine attracts ASEAN friends in Malaysia
Vietnamese dishes were served to people from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) members during an event held in Malaysia on April 29.
Pho and spring rolls among world’s 50 best foods
CNN has recently named two Vietnamese classics, Pho and spring rolls, in its list of the world’s 50 best foods.
