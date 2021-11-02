Hanoi, WB enhances cooperation toward sustainable growth

Hanoi’s Party leader Dinh Tien Dung has called for further WB cooperation in the capital city's priority fields towards sustainable development. Dung was speaking at a meeting with World Bank Country Director for Vietnam Carolyn Turk in Hanoi today (Nov 2).

Hanoi’s Party leader Dinh Tien Dung at the meeting.

He said Hanoi has set targets of becoming a green, cultural and modern capital while maintaining steady and sustainable growth and developing into a smart city that will be worthy of the City for Peace recognized by UNESCO. However, challenges still remain in some areas, including sewage solution, air pollution, deficient infrastructure, building digital government, and historic sites preservation, among others. To address these problems and achieve the goals, Dung stressed the role of institutions like the World Bank during its development process. "Hanoi needs foreign investment, preferential loans, and official development assistance," he said. The World Bank has so far financed 11 projects in Hanoi with a total value of US$269 million in various areas ranging from transportation, safe water supply to countryside infrastructure. "Those projects have been basically completed and benefited local people," Dung said.

The meeting’s participants take a group photo after the discussion.