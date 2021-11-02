Hanoi to let off fireworks at one place

People will stay at home and enjoy the high altitude firework display on Vietnam Television, which is scheduled to be live broadcast on Lunar New Year’s Eve.

Hanoi will let off high altitude fireworks at one location on Lunar New Year’s Eve, which falls on February 11, without crowd but broadcast them live on television.

Previously, the Hanoi Party Committee has decided to cancel the firework displays in 30 places citywide as the Covid-19 pandemic is spreading widely.

The municipal Party Committee stated that since late January, the Covid-19 pandemic in the city has turned more and more serious. The new variant of the coronavirus is more contagious and has a shorter incubation period.

The 20 latest Covid-19 infections, which are related to the outbreaks in the northern provinces of Quang Ninh and Hai Duong, have an extensive travel history and direct contacts with numerous people, so the risk of infection is very high. The third pandemic wave is predicted to prolong.

Therefore, Hanoi authorities have banned gatherings near its one-and-only fireworks display location to help curb the spread of a recent Covid-19 outbreak. The venue for the city’s single fireworks display has yet to be announced.

Apart from the pyrotechnic show, the city has limited festivities to only those it deems absolutely necessary.

Earlier, Hanoi authorities decided to shut down all bars, karaoke parlors, discotheques, game and internet service outlets and local residents have been told to avoid non-essential gatherings from February 1. Over two million students from kindergartens to high school have also stayed at home and attend classes online since the same day.

The Hanoi Party Committee also requested relevant agencies and local authorities within the city to actively adopt the Covid-19 pandemic prevention and control, considering them as an important and urgent task in the period before, during and after Tet holiday.

Besides, amid serious evolution of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Hoan Kiem district People’s Committee has suggested suspending activities at the pedestrian zone around the lake starting from February 5 until further notice. Preventive measures have also been tightened in the district.

Hanoi has reported 21 cases of community transmission out of 366 new Covid-19 infections in Vietnam since January 28, when the country logged its first two domestic cases after nearly two months.

At the time of writing, Vietnam has documented 2,091 coronavirus patients, with 1,480 recoveries and virus-related 35 deaths, according to the Ministry of Health.

