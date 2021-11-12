Hanoi plans to vaccinate nearly 792,000 children against COVID-19

Under a plan jointly designed by the city Departments of Health, Education and Training, and Labor, Invalids and Social Affairs, the children will get the shots right after the city receives the vaccines.
The scheme will be implemented in different phases with priority given to older ones. Currently, the city has 519,547 children aging from 12 to under 16 years old and 272,374 between the age of 16 to under 18 years old.
Adjustments in the vaccination time and priorities will be made depending on the developments of the pandemic in the city.
Along with vaccination stations in hospitals and health care stations, mobile vaccination facilities will be set up at schools and localities.
The objective of the scheme is to get 95 percent of eligible children aging from 12-17 years old vaccinated against COVID-19, thus minimising infection number and death toll due to the pandemic.
Source: VNA
