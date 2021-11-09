Hanoi: Over 1.2 million laborers receive COVID-19 support from unemployment insurance fund

Hanoi's social security agency also announced a reduction in contributions of employers to the city's unemployment insurance fund for 84,384 units with an initial amount of more than 367 billion VND.
According to Vice Director of the Hanoi's social security agency Vu Duc Thuat, the city's insurance offices are working hard to quickly approve records and accelerate payments for laborers.
Apart from delivering support to employees, Hanoi's social security agency has also paid attention to popularizing Resolution No.116/NQ-CP of the Government through the mass media, radio stations of communes, wards and towns, and social networks so that employers and laborers know about their benefits and relevant procedures, he said.
Source: VNA
- Newsom Touts COVID-19 Support Provided To School Districts As Fall Semester Begins
- Novavax to deliver 60 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine candidate to UK for trial
- Major US airlines to lay off thousands of workers as Covid-19 support expires
- Life After COVID-19: Letter From Beijing
- Businesses owe nearly 900 million USD in social insurance premiums because of COVID-19
- North Dakota to spend entire $1.25B in federal COVID-19 aid
- Goldman says almost a quarter of temporary Covid-19 layoffs in US to be permanent
- Big Pharma’s Covid-19 Profiteers
- Hanoi receives haul of medical supplies to combat COVID-19
- After declining, Covid-19 cases are rising again in US nursing homes
- COVID-19 Reopening Roundup: Thousands Swarm To Local Beaches; More Teens Struggling With Anxiety; Newsom Criticizes ‘Weaponization’ Of Post Office
- India to offer COVID-19 vaccine to Bangladesh on priority basis
- Some 100,000 people in Vietnam may lose jobs per month on COVID-19
- Democrats press leadership to vote Saturday on $600 unemployment insurance
- Young people suffer most from the loss of employment in COVID-19
- At least 15,800 essential workers would NOT have contracted COVID-19 if California had stockpiled enough masks and PPE - and the state could have saved $93 MILLION in unemployment claims, new study finds
- Vietnam must boost new drivers of growth to avoid the COVID-19 economic trap
- Equatorial Guinea infectee recalls Covid-19 plight, journey home
- Over 540,000 Vietnamese youths to lose jobs due to Covid-19 fallout
- Citizens show interest in post-COVID-19 social security policies
Hanoi: Over 1.2 million laborers receive COVID-19 support from unemployment insurance fund have 340 words, post on en.qdnd.vn at November 9, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.