Hanoi: Over 1.2 million laborers receive COVID-19 support from unemployment insurance fund

Hanoi's social security agency also announced a reduction in contributions of employers to the city's unemployment insurance fund for 84,384 units with an initial amount of more than 367 billion VND.

According to Vice Director of the Hanoi's social security agency Vu Duc Thuat, the city's insurance offices are working hard to quickly approve records and accelerate payments for laborers.

Apart from delivering support to employees, Hanoi's social security agency has also paid attention to popularizing Resolution No.116/NQ-CP of the Government through the mass media, radio stations of communes, wards and towns, and social networks so that employers and laborers know about their benefits and relevant procedures, he said.

Source: VNA