Hanoi FC defeat Viettel to win Super Cup

As far as starters go, the 2021 Vietnamese Super Cup was more cold phở bò than delightfully tantalisingly crispy bánh xèo, not that winners Hanoi FC will care. Hanoi FC celebrate winning the Vietnamese Super Cup on Saturday. Photo bongdaplus.vn The National Cup champions defeated 2020 V.League 1 winners Viettel 1-0 at Hang Day Stadium in Hanoi on Saturday in the curtain-raiser for the domestic football season. The glamour match-up between two of the country’s best-supported sides was played in temperatures hovering at around 9oC, and the action on the pitch struggled to keep the 5,000 or so fans in attendance warmed up. The first chance fell to Hanoi captain Nguyen Van Quyet on the volley but the forward fluffed his lines and missed the ball completely before tumbling head over heels to the floor. Late in the first half Hanoi’s Brazilian forward Bruno Cantanhede had the chance to open the scoring against his old club, but his powerful shot from the left side of the penalty area clipped the crossbar before flying over. After the break as night fell and the temperature dropped the match sprang into life, with both sides carving out several half-chances. It was to be the men in purple who broke the… Read full this story

