Hanoi-based My Dinh Stadium upgraded ahead of Vietnam-Japan football match

The rows of seats in My Dinh National Stadium are marked to avoid being sit in oder to ensure a safe distance for the Covid-19 pandemic prevention.

In anticipation of the football match between Vietnam and Japan slated to take place on November 11 in the third qualifying round of the 2022 World Cup Qualifiers, My Dinh National Stadium in Hanoi has been revamped.

Previously, the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) sent a delegation to Hanoi to directly check the football field of My Dinh National Stadium and required Vietnam Football Federation and the stadium’s Organizing Board to promptly renovate and upgrade items, including a football field, sound and lighting system and functional rooms to host the next matches.

On October 28, the AFC once again reviewed the stadium’s quality and said that My Dinh National Stadium can meet international standards to host football matches as best as possible.

In order to well prepare for the match, many items in My Dinh National Stadium are being urgently repaired in order to keep up with the schedule.

My Dinh National Stadium is being renewed as the items are gradually being completed.

The seats have been cleaned to be ready to welcome 12,000 spectators.

A staff is marking rows of seats which will not be used in oder to ensure a safe distance for the Covid-19 pandemic prevention.

Audiences entering My Dinh National Stadium will be required to comply with the regulations on Covid-19 pandemic prevention of the Ministry of Health.

All the system of function rooms and toilets have been renovated and repaired. The Vietnam Football Federation (VFF) also provides Internet coverage in function rooms.

Fire-fighting equipment is being repaired. Portable fire extinguishers were also ready to effectively respond to incidents.

The court is flatter so as the professional quality of the match is ensured.

Currently, the football field grass has been replaced with new and high-quality ones and colorfully zoned following international standards.