Hanoi 2021 Promotion Month offers platforms for businesses to recover

The event contributes to the goal of boosting consumption in line with the campaign “Vietnamese people buy Vietnamese goods".

Organizing the Hanoi 2021 Promotion Month and the “Favorite Vietnamese Goods” voting program in November will support enterprises in goods consumption, boost production recovery and promote Vietnamese brands, according to experts.

More chances for sales promotions

With the theme "Joining hands to connect, stimulate domestic demand”, the Hanoi 2021 Promotion Month has attracted the participation of numerous manufacturing, trade, and distribution firms from all economic sectors.

Consumers shop at Co.op Mart Ha Dong supermarket. Photos: The Hanoi Times

In addition, the capital city's industrial and trade sector has developed programs such as “Consumer Day 4.0”, “Golden Promotion Day” and “Golden Promotion Fair” at 30 shopping centers and supermarkets and more than 2,000 retail points to help consumers in accessing high-quality and low-cost goods.

The city and supermarket chains, in particular, will keep running the “Hanoi Midnight Sale” with discounts of up to 100%.

"The Promotion Month is not only a strategy for boosting consumer demand, but also provides opportunities for businesses to promote Vietnamese brands by allowing consumers to access goods at affordable prices with guaranteed quality," said the Acting Director of the Hanoi Department of Industry and Trade Tran Thi Phuong Lan.

The Hanoi 2021 Promotion Month has assisted enterprises in resuming operations, therefore contributing to the capital’s economic recovery, Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Do Thang Hai stated.

“The businesses participating in the “Hanoi Midnight sale” event in the framework of the 2020 Promotion Month achieved unexpected results when attracting a significant number of clients,” Big C’s Northern Director Le Manh Phong said. “We will continue to register to take part in the program in 2021 as the result, and we hope that the organizers will advertise it more strongly so more people would be informed of it.”

Honoring businesses and high-quality products

Honoring enterprises and products that have been chosen as the Top Favorite Vietnamese goods in 2021 is one of the primary activities taking place during the 2021 Promotion Month.

According to Nguyen Dang Loi, General Director of Dong Xuan Knitting company, the “Favorite Vietnamese Goods” voting program has provided businesses great opportunities to effectively draw consumers and increase market share over the years.

“Consumers who visit the store or purchase on the company’s shopping page choose items that have been voted as high-quality Vietnamese goods,” he described.

Consumers choose high-quality technology products at Media Mart.

Deputy Director of Hanoi Investment, Trade and Tourism Promotion Center Nguyen Thi Mai Anh shared the “Favorite Vietnamese Goods” voting program has also helped motivate businesses to innovate technology and management approaches. At the same time, the program recognized the importance of enticing customers with a pleasing product appearance and reasonable prices.

“This is also a result of consumers’ trust in the business community, and it provides a solid foundation and support for businesses to continue innovating production and improving product designs so as to be worthy of customers’ trust and love,” said Nguyen Lan Huong, Chairwoman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee in Hanoi.