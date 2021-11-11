Hanoi 2021 Promotion Month kicks off

Promotion Month is an opportunity for enterprises to recover and expand production activities during the year-end period.
More than 2,000 retail points in Hanoi participate in the 2021 Promotion Month with discounts ranging from 50% to 100%, which will be extended until the end of December.
|The ceremony was organized by the Hanoi Department of Industry and Trade on the evening of November 10 at Trinh Cong Son pedestrian street, Tay Ho district. Photo: The Hanoi Times.
“The event is an excellent opportunity for enterprises to recover and expand production while meeting the city’s socio-economic targets for 2021," Nguyen Manh Quyen, vice chairman of the Hanoi People’s Committee, stated at the ceremony kicking off Hanoi 2021 Promotion Month on November 10.
He also encouraged the municipal agencies to continue pushing for administrative reform, with the goal of removing barriers for businesses.
“Businesses should continue to enhance their competitiveness by making high-quality products with clear origins, and of affordable prices,” he added.
During the Promotional Month, several new and featured events will be held including "Cashless Day", "Beautiful home for you", “Hanoi shopping tourism”, or "Hanoi Midnight Sale".
A representative from the Hanoi Department of Industry and Trade said the agency has received around 10,700 promotional registrations from over 1,000 enterprises, with discounts totaling up to VND20 trillion (US$875 million). Of the discounted items, the food sector made up 40%, consumer goods for 30%, and other industries such as fashion, apparel, real estate, finance, and so on accounted for 30%.
