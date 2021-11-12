Hà Nội’s agricultural production and supply continues despite pandemic restrictions

Tiên Viên Food Supply Chain by Tiên Viên Company has been co-operating with farmers in Chương Mỹ District, Hà Nội to raise and provide poultry products to 100 units and supermarkets in and out of Hà Nội. Photos courtesy of the Hà Nội Department of Agriculture and Rural Development

HÀ NỘI — Many agricultural production chains in Hà Nội have maintained operations throughout the most recent outbreak of COVID-19, thanks in no small part to strong cooperation between producers and sellers in the city.

Nguyễn Đình Tường, Director of Đồng Tâm Livestock and Service Cooperative in Quốc Oai District, said to ensure produce reached consumers during the complicated developments of COVID-19, his cooperative worked directly with convenience stores, as well utilising the power of online commerce platforms.

"We recorded an increase of 30 per cent in pork consumption. In August, the cooperative sold 25 tons of pork meat with stable prices."

The food production and supply chains at Organic Green in Thường Tín District and the Đặng Xã Commune Agricultural General Services in Gia Lâm District were also maintained during the outbreak.

Thanks to strong partnerships with over 100 production facilities and 90 distribution points, Organic Green ensured output for its produce.

According to Nguyễn Văn Chữ, Chairman of Organic Green: "Due to the temporary closure of multiple local markets, consumers tend to look for produces with transparent origins. Our company ran a 15 per cent discount on all items and offered free shipping on orders of VNĐ800,000 or more, which doubled our sales volume compared to the period before the outbreak.”

Hà Nội is leading the country in the implementation and development of agricultural produce supply chains.

The Director of Tiền Lệ Agricultural Cooperative in Hoài Đức District, Nguyễn Văn Hào, confirmed that pandemic did have an impact on agricultural trading.

However, thanks to the cooperative’s partnerships with Hà Nội Safe Foods Company in Cầu Giấy District and Liên Anh Commercial Production and Services in Hoài Đức District, consumption volume was ensured, he said.

"The cooperative currently maintains vegetable production on a 33-hectare area, producing more than 10 tonnes of greens of all kinds every day", said Hào.

From the consumer's perspective, Kiều Thị Thanh: "Due to the complicated developments of the pandemic, our family opts for nearby agricultural supply chains instead of going to the market.

"The groceries here are fresh, with clear sources and origins, so we feel very assured.”

Commenting on this achievement, Nguyễn Ngọc Sơn, Deputy Director of Hà Nội Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (DARD), said: "The 141 chains operated smoothly throughout the social distancing period, which helped ensure the supply of safe produce for everybody."

"Hà Nội DARD has coordinated with control teams in the COVID-19 prevention and control departments to facilitate customs at the city's gateways, prioritising green lanes that transport food produce and agricultural materials to distribution channels", he continued.

Phạm Quang Tuấn, Vice Chairman of Quốc Oai People's Committee, said the district will continue to focus on large-scale centralised production, alongside trademark registration, branding, and product traceability.

"When COVID-19 is under control, Quốc Oai District will also hold seminars and forums to facilitate discussion between businesses and cooperatives, to encourage agricultural produce consumption contracts", said Tuấn.

"In the immediate future, to increase production and business efficiency, the Hà Nội Sub-department of Rural Development will continue coordinating with stakeholders to reinforce connections and safe produce consumption in the area", said the Sub-department Director Nguyễn Văn Chí.

"In the long run, the Sub-department and supply chains will work closely to promote online sales on e-commerce platforms and social media like Facebook and Zalo", he continued.

Director of Hà Nội DARD, Chu Phú Mỹ, also said: "Hà Nội’s agricultural sector will review the planning of specialised production areas and promote the registration and management of farming area codes."

"We will also strengthen connections to businesses with potential for long-term investment, which are willing to share the benefits with farmers to develop production and consumption chains, increasing the value and stabilising outputs for Hà Nội agricultural produces." — VNS