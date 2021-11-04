H’mong ethnic cultural festival to take place in late December

The information was revealed at a meeting between the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and the People's Committee of Lai Chau province on November 2 in Hanoi.

Themed "Preservation, promotion of the H’mong ethnic cultural identities, equality, solidarity, integration and development," the event will see the participation of 13 cities and provinces nationwide.

During the three-day festival, there will be numerous interesting activities, such as a public art festival, a show on H’mong people's traditional costume, performances of excerpts of H’mong ethnic cultural rituals, and a space introducing cultural and tourism products, to name but a few.

The opening ceremony of the festival is planned to be broadcast live by the Vietnam Television.

The festival will be a good opportunity for participating provinces and cities to learn experience in preserving ethnic cultural identities. It will also help popularize traditional cultural values of the H’mong ethnic group among domestic and international visitors, contributing to the local socio-economic and tourism development.

This event is meaningful not only to Lai Chau province but also participating localities to stimulate domestic tourism after a long period of COVID-19 impacts.

