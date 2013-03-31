GEF supports sustainable development of Vietnam’s fishery

PANO – The World Bank Board of Executive Directors has approved an additional grant of US$6.5 million for the Coastal Resources for Sustainable Development Project (CRSD) to improve Vietnam’s sustainable management of its coastal fisheries.
The grant comes from the Global Environment Facility (GEF) – a Trust Fund managed by the World Bank – to help settle six critical environmental issues such as biodiversity, climate change, international waters, ozone depletion, long term soil quality degradation and organic pollution.
The Original Project (CRSD, with US$100 million from the International Development Association – IDA Credit) approved by the World Bank Board on May 10th, 2012 has four components namely: institutional capacity building for sustainable fisheries management; good practices for sustainable aquaculture; sustainable management of coastal fishing, and project management, monitoring, and evaluation. The project has been implementing in eight provinces: Ca Mau, Soc Trang, Khanh Hoa, Phu Yen, Binh Dinh, Ha Tinh, Nghe An, and Thanh Hoa.
The additional GEF grant would finance parts of the inter-sectoral planning for coastal areas and parts of the co-management of coastal fishing and at the same time provide direct financial assistance to around 140 poor fishing communities in 8 project provinces in preparation and implementation of co-management plans for coastal fisheries. This in turn would contribute to improving the sustainable management of coastal fisheries in the project areas.
Viet Anh
