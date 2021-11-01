From a water-driven forge to a digital high-tech pioneer

The foundry in Lohr am Main around 90 years ago and today

“Over the past 225 years, Bosch Rexroth has seized the opportunities offered by technological advances, turned them into innovations and adapted its business model to them,” said Rolf Najork, Managing Director of Robert Bosch GmbH with responsibility for the Industrial Technology division, and CEO of Bosch Rexroth AG, summing up the company’s recipe for success.

Part of the Bosch Group since 2001

When the company was established during the French Revolution and at the start of the industrial revolution, this success was not foreseeable. The Rexroth family led the company through turbulent times and, when it took over an iron foundry, moved the company headquarters to Lohr am Main in 1850, where it remains to this day. Rexroth achieved a breakthrough at Hannover Messe in 1954 when it presented the first products from its new line of business – hydraulics. Later on, this is followed by electric drives and control systems, mobile electronics as well as linear motion and assembly technology. In 1975, Rexroth became part of Mannesmann AG. Following the merger with Bosch Automationstechnik, it has been part of the Bosch Group since 2001.

Development of energy-efficient, sustainable solutions In its anniversary year, earlier than planned, Bosch Rexroth achieved its goal of CO2 neutrality when manufacturing all its products. “We know from our 225-year company history how important sustainable growth is. We develop all new solutions with a view to improving the energy efficiency of the machines and systems equipped with them and helping our customers to achieve economic success”, emphasized Rolf Najork.

Expanding the Customer and Innovation Center and increasing the company’s presence on the African continent

In 2019, Bosch Rexroth invested EUR348 million in research and development. In October 2020, the company celebrated the topping out of the second building for its Customer and Innovation Center in the German city Ulm, with the goal of developing new digital business ideas, system and services solutions and specific customer projects. The new building will house a model factory for Industry 4.0 solutions.

On the lookout for attractive new markets with potential for growth, Bosch Rexroth is currently expanding in Africa and opened a new site in Egypt this year.

“Our origins and history are important. But a successful history isn’t enough to take you to future success. Thus, we’re moving into the future with confidence and we’ll shape the company’s third century through innovations,” said Rolf Najork. The three initiatives Transforming Mobile Machines, Connected Hydraulics and the Factory of the Future underline this goal. They bundle together Bosch Rexroth’s innovations and software-based system solutions to speed up the electronification and digitalization of mobile working machines, plant construction as well as factory automation.

