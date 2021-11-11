France-Vietnam Friendship Association President honored with Friendship Order

The honor was awarded to Dussarps in recognition of his active contributions to Vietnam's construction and development and to strengthening the solidarity, friendship and cooperation between the two countries.
In his remarks at the event, Dussarps recalled unforgettable memories about Vietnam, saying he and his friends started raising fund and donations for Vietnamese people when he was an electrical engineer at French electricity group EDF. He came to Vietnam in 1986 to work for a project on the installation of electrical system in vaccine laboratories of Ho Chi Minh City's Pasteur Institute.
From 1998 to 2018, the AAFV President had raised fund for nearly 500 projects across Vietnam, worth around 4,500 EUR each in average, according to statistics from the AAFV. These projects involved in constructing dozens of kindergartens and primary classrooms, drilling hundreds of wells, improving rural sanitation and hygiene, providing assistance to families hit by natural disasters and accelerating HIV/AIDS prevention and control in the country.
Vietnamese Ambassador Dinh Toan Thang praised the French activist’s contributions to many effective activities and projects that benefited Vietnamese people, particularly ethnic minorities and Agent Orange/Dioxin victims.
The diplomat also highly spoke of efforts made by the AAFV and the France – Vietnam association for cultural and technical cooperation (ACOTEC) of which Dussarps is a member, to deepen the friendship and multifaceted partnership between the two nations.
Source: VNA
- Friendship associations of Vietnam, Philippines bolster cooperation
- Deputy Trade Minister elected Vietnam-CZ Friendship Association’s head
- Vietnam-Japan relations thrive thanks to people-based bridge-building
- President commends Vietnam-Russia Tropical Centre for contributions
- Overseas Vietnamese entrepreneurs join forces to do business in Vietnam
- NA chief’s visit aims to boost Vietnam – EU parliamentary ties
- Friendship order bestowed upon East Meets West Foundation
- Acting President hosts newly-appointed ambassadors from EU countries
- With Donald Trump, Queen Elizabeth II Has Now Met 13 U.S. Presidents Since 1951
- Germany, France, UK condemn North Korea missile tests
- NA leader praises traditional friendship with Armenia
- Armenian PM’s visit - a boost to Vietnam-Armenia traditional friendship, cooperation
- The Genius of North Vietnam's War Strategy
- Foundation asked to further support Vietnam-China friendship
- State president welcomes new ambassadors
- Legislative leaders of Vietnam, Armenia vow to boost cooperation
- Governor General of Belize impressed by Vietnam’s development
- France slams Donald Trump for Bataclan remarks during NRA speech
- Manu or Mr President? Macron’s double standards show his lack of cool
- ‘Bone Spurs’ Kept Donald Trump Out of Vietnam. His Neighbor Wasn’t So Lucky.
France-Vietnam Friendship Association President honored with Friendship Order have 392 words, post on en.qdnd.vn at November 11, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.