France ready to work with Vietnam to restore French colonial architecture relics

Speaking at a working session with Vietnamese Deputy Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Hoang Dao Cuong on November 4 (local time), she said France is willing to cooperate with Vietnam in the field of cultural industry through specific projects proposed by sides.

Bachelot-Narquin affirmed that France always considers culture a priority area in bilateral cooperation activities. She hoped that the two sides would connect to preserve relics and architectural heritages to attract tourists, and revenue from tourism would continue to be used to reinvest in the conservation work, adding that France is also interested in promoting the development of creative cultural industries of mutual interest.

At the meeting, Deputy Minister Cuong shared about conservation works in Vietnam, including the project on restoring villas built from the French colonial period in the capital city of Hanoi such as the Opera House and the Presidential Palace.

He suggested the two sides consider the possibility of organizing the Vietnam-France Exchange Year based on the success of the model which was implemented in 2013-2014 on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations and the 10th anniversary of the Vietnam-France strategic partnership in 2023.

He also expressed his wish to build a cultural and cultural exchange program between the two countries on this occasion.

The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism plans to hold a series of cultural activities in combination with tourism promotion in various forms in Paris and some cities of France, Cuong said. Similar activities will also be organized in Hanoi and other localities by the French Embassy in Vietnam.

The two sides agreed to coordinate in organizing events to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the diplomatic relations and 10 years of the Vietnam-France strategic partnership in 2023, contributing to enhancing the strategic partnership in a practical and effective manner in all areas where the two sides have potentials and interests.

Source: VNA