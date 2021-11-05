Foreign expert living in Hanoi shared that: “GS1 is my selection because of its high-class green living standards”

- VFCD 2021 to explore the creative future of Viet Nam
- Risk management material to increase efficiency of solar power projects
- CT GROUP doubly wins in “Oscar” Awards for Real Estate in Dot Property Vietnam Awards 2021
- Van Don International Airport meets AHA international standards for health safety
- Ba Na Hills Golf Club receives prestigious double World Gold Awards for fifth consecutive year
Among thousands of foreign experts working in Hanoi, many of them are moving to the West with the "living destination" that is GS1 tower, The Miami subdivision in the Vinhomes Smart City mega-urban area. The perfect standards for a true green living have appealed them.
"Falling in love with" GS1 because of green space
Over the past 30 years, Vietnam has additional 10 new urban areas each year on average – demonstrating that urbanization process has been taken place drastically in Vietnam. However, the density of green trees in big cities does not exceed 2m 2 /person, that is only 1/10 in comparison with that in the world and equals to 2/7 of the standards issued by the Ministry of Construction in 2008. On this context, many investor has put a stress on designing green space in the heart of the project aiming to contribute to creating giant "green oases" for the city, such as Vinhomes Smart City in Hanoi.
” Green lung "- Vinhomes Smart City is catching a great attraction, pulling foreign workers to move to the West of Hanoi.
Mr. Hoang Duy, an employee working at an accommodation rental service agency for foreigners said that: "Projects that have open spaces, lots of trees, escape from the stuffiness and crowding of the city is always being sold like hot cakes. Now, we have to enhance our connection with secondary investors due to great the demand. In Hanoi, the projects in the top selection are located in the western area, the "hot spot" is Vinhomes Smart City."
Justin Mott, an American who has lived in Vietnam for 5 years, also made a determination to join the resident community of this metropolis when he selected to purchase his apartment in GS1 building, The Miami subdivision after being consulted. He shared that: " I have always been appealed by the tropical country, from the cool forest to the blue beach. All of them has been portrayed here, giving me a sense of familiarity as being back home in Florida. Life here in the coming time is going to be very interesting. "
Located in the middle of a " tropical zone " filled with green space , residents of GS1 building, The Miami subdivision in Vinhomes Smart City can take a fresh breathe with pure air every day.
Mott "falls in love" with Vinhomes Smart City because of the space created by three consecutive parks that are 16.3 hectares in width to guarantee a healthy life. Especially, GS1 building really looks like an "oasis" with an attractive difference. Mott gave more explanation " The image of Miami – one of the top tourism cities in the US is really reminiscent in my mind when I see the cool blue water flow flickering next to coconut trees or date palms tree lines. That’s what I’ve been looking for and waiting for a long time ". The aspect that made him have a quick decision was the Tropical Palm swimming pool of 1,000m 2 that promises to bring a resort feeling during 365 days per year.
The green space that is good for health is like a magnet attracting more and more foreigners to The Miami, especially the GS1 building. " Just like the city on the other side of the Pacific Ocean, this will be a multicultural and multinational community ," shared by Justin Mott.
Satisfaction with Vietnamese service meeting international standard
The different missing pieces making up a green life at GS1 building, The Miami subdivision is a utility complex with resort style. The most excited group is probably sports lovers. Because apart from freely walking under the green trees' canopy in three consecutive parks, everyone can find their own private space with consecutive sports fields. Especially in The Miami subdivision, the investor made a design of 9 training fields with various types, from high-class gymnasium to tennis, badminton, volleyball or basketball, etc. promising dynamic days with full of energy.
Like the swimming pool on the Sapphire 1 subdivision, the utility system with resort style in Vinhomes Smart City helps residents of GS1 building, The Miami subdivision enjoy an American-style vacation at home during 365 days.
Residents of The Miami subdivision also have the privilege of enjoying the scenery of Marine Garden with musical fountain and unique lighting combination; Ivy Nest pavilions offer a truly relaxing time for residents. In particular, children have the opportunity to explore the Kid playground with Galaxy astronaut topic or Kids’ Corner helping children exercise and open up their imagination. The BBQ garden is a meeting place for families to gather together and fill up positive energy after tired working hours.
T he sports fields are arranged with a dense density to help residents of GS1 building, The Miami subdivision be able to exercise anytime, anywhere.
Being similar with other subdivisions, GS1 Building, The Miami subdivision also applies the most advanced management and operation technology, catching up with the 4.0 revolution in the world. Accordingly, there are other world-class services in the ecosystem of Vingroup – the largest private economic group in Vietnam, with Vincom Mega Mall, Vinmec International Hospital, system of Vinschool preschool and primary-secondary-high school. The connection of these brands perfects the "urban in the city" model, which is 5 star-rated by the international community living in other urban areas of Vinhomes.
When the trend of having a green, healthy life, and relaxing at home becomes prominent, coordinates such as GS1 building, The Miami subdivision of Vinhomes Smart City will continue to create a "gravity" with international community in Vietnam. This is also expected to assist the real estate market of the capital in boosting more resilience to make a breakthrough in the near future.
- 'Zoom classes invade our privacy': The astonishing reason teachers are being excused live online lessons as survey reveals divide between state and private schools
- Inside Delta's £3k business class cabin from London to New York – then returning in economy (and missing the posh-seat perks from the gourmet pork sandwiches to Hi-Fi headphones)
- Arcadia goes bust: Sir Philip Green's retail group enters administration with 13,000 jobs at brands including TopShop and Burton on the line and a '£350m pension black hole' - but shops stay open for now
- Teachers and key workers 'will be added to priority list when Oxford vaccine is approved' but SAGE expert warns even a million jabs a week WON'T curb Covid crisis by February
- VN-Index surges, liquidity at record high
- Total national lockdown by the end of January is inevitable, says SAGE expert as 20million are plunged into Tier 4 and Boris pins everything on Oxford vaccine after 981 die in worst daily death toll since April
- World Insights: Foreign experts applaud CPC's philosophy of putting people first
- How to lift your spirits through Lockdown 3: Our experts' guide to the most bingeable new boxsets, perfect podcasts, crafty cookery tips and wonderful winter wines could make the latest shutdown a bit less miserable
- China denies entry to team of WHO experts due to investigate the origins of Covid-19 pandemic amid growing suspicions of a cover-up
- 'A live experiment on children': Mail on Sunday publishes the shocking physicians' testimony that led a High Court judge to ban NHS's Tavistock clinic from giving puberty blocking drugs to youngsters as young as 10 who want to change sex
- Scarlett Moffatt shares a glimpse at her new home with beau Scott Dobinson (including a VERY spacious kitchen) after selling her County Durham home for £400,000
- Covid retail therapy! London's Regent Street is rammed as shoppers flood back to high streets on first weekend after lockdown was eased in '£1.5bn lifeline' for struggling stores
- EXCLUSIVE: Ashton Kutcher's ex-girlfriend lived an idyllic life revealed in rare high school photos years before her murder - as her grief-stricken parents are spotted ahead of the long-awaited trial of her 'Hollywood Ripper' killer
- Can't they just choose a blank background? Confusion as teachers are excused from giving live online lessons after claiming 'Zoom invades their privacy'
- MAIL ON SUNDAY COMMENT: Why all this palaver over a sensible idea to save more lives?
- They live on the same street, use the same tailor and go on the same holidays! As they share a £30m deal...Are Ant and Dec the same person?
- Chris Whitty warns hospitals are facing 'the worst crisis in living memory' as Covid cases soar - with 46,000 staff now off sick meaning routine operations are being delayed by up to a YEAR
- Alec Baldwin doubles down on his defense of wife Hilaria in 'faked' heritage scandal and says she 'lived in Spain for many years as a child' as her talent agency removes ALL mention of her being born in Majorca
- 7pm Arsenal transfer news LIVE: Rekik CONFIRMED, Ozil interest, Sabitzer UPDATE, Guendouzi loan ‘terminated early’
- Whitty and Vallance 'MUST show us the evidence for shutting schools': Top Tory demands answers on mutant strain's risk to children as Hancock and Gove push for delay return of classes while parents beg for clarity
Foreign expert living in Hanoi shared that: “GS1 is my selection because of its high-class green living standards" have 1545 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at November 5, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.