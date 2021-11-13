Fish season comes to Đồng Tháp Province

The eighth to tenth month of the lunar calendar are that busiest time of the year for fishermen in various upstream localities in the southern province of Đồng Tháp like Hồng Ngự, Tân Hồng districts and Hồng Ngự City, as the arrival of the flooding season brings along fish.
The delta's annual floods are caused by the rising water levels of the Mekong Delta in the rainy season.
The flooding helps destroy germs, reduces the cost of improving the fertility of the fields and helps crops grow.
It also supports fisheries and aquatic ecosystems, and offers a livelihood for many farmers.
Farmers take advantage of the flooding season to breed fish, shrimp and other aquatic species and grow other aquatic crops like lotus and water lily.
Locals also catch fish and other aquatic species during the flooding season and harvest other wild crops.
Common sesban, water lily, linh fish and other aquatic species are specialities of the delta's flood season.
This year’s flood has arrived later than usual and the amount of wild aquatic products is estimated to decrease by over 30 per cent compared to the previous year. Moreover, the livelihood based on the flooding season was interrupted for days as locals have to abide by social distancing measures to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.
In recent months, social distancing measures have been eased and transportation within the province has become easier. The local fishermen therefore could go back to the fields to catch fish and aquatic products to earn extra income. — VNS
- "Locally caught" fish costs top dollar, but isn't always local
- What's Up with This 'Half-Fish, Half-Bird' in China?
- Fortnite season 6, week 8 challenges: Dance with different fish trophies guide
- Dragon Quest Builders 2 Season Pack Now Available
- How Many Fish Are There in the Sea? AI Can Find the Answer
- This Octogenarian Is the Oldest Fish in Captivity. And She Likes Belly Rubs.
- StarCraft: Remastered KSL Returns In 2019 With Third Season
- Ultimate Fishing Simulator VR To Arrive This Summer
- Apex Legends Season 2 Offers Players New Challenges System
- Eclipse Season 2019 Kicks Off with a Partial Solar Eclipse This Weekend!
- Nielsen Impact Award honoree: Kim Dong-ho
- Q&A: Why fishery managers need to overhaul recreational fishing rules
- Film Review: Old Fish
- Er Dong
- Film Review: Er Dong
- Gulf Fisheries Are Under Siege—Now Comes Tropical Storm Barry
- 3 Great Fishing Simulator Games You Can Play On Xbox One
- Season 14, Episode 4 Recap: Feast of the Seven Trash Fishes
- Beach businesses optimistic red tide is in the past as busy season nears
- A Memorable Plot Twist Dominates 'The Orville' Episode 'Nothing Left on Earth Excepting Fishes'
Fish season comes to Đồng Tháp Province have 525 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at November 13, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.