Fish season comes to Đồng Tháp Province

Fishermen could catch up to 10 kilos of fish each time. — VNA/VNS Photo Nhựt An

The eighth to tenth month of the lunar calendar are that busiest time of the year for fishermen in various upstream localities in the southern province of Đồng Tháp like Hồng Ngự, Tân Hồng districts and Hồng Ngự City, as the arrival of the flooding season brings along fish.

The delta's annual floods are caused by the rising water levels of the Mekong Delta in the rainy season.

There are catches that could gather up to 100 kilos of fish. — VNA/VNS Photo Nhựt An

The flooding helps destroy germs, reduces the cost of improving the fertility of the fields and helps crops grow.

It also supports fisheries and aquatic ecosystems, and offers a livelihood for many farmers.

Farmers take advantage of the flooding season to breed fish, shrimp and other aquatic species and grow other aquatic crops like lotus and water lily.

Locals also catch fish and other aquatic species during the flooding season and harvest other wild crops.

Common sesban, water lily, linh fish and other aquatic species are specialities of the delta's flood season.

Rasbora is sold at VNĐ10,000 per kilo. — VNA/VNS Photo Nhựt An

This year’s flood has arrived later than usual and the amount of wild aquatic products is estimated to decrease by over 30 per cent compared to the previous year. Moreover, the livelihood based on the flooding season was interrupted for days as locals have to abide by social distancing measures to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Annual floodings offer a livelihood for many farmers. — VNA/VNS Photo Nhựt An

In recent months, social distancing measures have been eased and transportation within the province has become easier. The local fishermen therefore could go back to the fields to catch fish and aquatic products to earn extra income. — VNS