First Vietnamese films scheduled to be in cinemas after lockdown

A scene from the psychological thriller ‘Rừng Thế Mạng’ (Lost in the Jungle), one among several Vietnamese films scheduled for release in HCM City on December 31. The film is by blockbuster director Trần Hữu Tấn. — Photo courtesy of the producer

HCM CITY Rừng Thế Mạng (Lost in the Jungle), a psychological thriller by Vietnamese filmmakers, will be in cinemas on December 31.

The film is by blockbuster director Trần Hữu Tấn.

It was scheduled to be released in June and was postponed after cinemas in Hà Nội and HCM City, the two biggest markets in the country, closed on May 3 when the fourth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic returned in late April.

Rừng Thế Mạng features a group of trekkers who walk on mountains in Tà Năng-Phan Dũng, a famous destination for travellers located in the provinces of Lâm Đồng, Ninh Thuận and Bình Thuận.

It portrays Kiên, who becomes lost alone in the forest and has to fight for survival.

Director Tấn invited young actors such as Thanh Trực and Thuỳ Anh to play the lead roles. Celebrated artist Hữu Châu is also included.

"My film is based on true stories. Rather than blood and tears, it highlights honesty and bravery," said Tấn, who is also a professional trekker.

"I hope Rừng Thế Mạng will cause my career to reach new heights."

Tấn's film was the first Vietnamese film scheduled for screening in HCM City after five months of social distancing.

HCM City and southern provinces allowed many activities, markets, supermarkets and services to reopen on October 1. However, cinemas were still not on the list.

"Vietnamese films are ready to go back to the cinema after being suspended due to the COVID-19 outbreak," said Tấn.

Cinemas are ready to reopen in HCM City after closing on May 3 when the fourth wave of the coronavirus pandemic started in late April. — Photo courtesy of CGV

Another production, Bẫy Ngọt Ngào (Sweet Trap), by female director Đinh Hà Uyên Thư, is also scheduled for release in mid-December to celebrate Christmas and the New Year.

The film features topics about love and women.

It includes pop idol Bảo Anh, singer-movie actresses Minh Hằng and Diệu Nhi who are expected to guarantee the film's financial success.

"We spent several hundred million đồng on marketing and advertising our production in local media," said actress Minh Hằng, who is also the film's producer.

"We hope our film will be shown soon in cinemas to entertain audiences during the big holiday at Christmas and New Year," she added.

Cinemas owners and film producers, such as Thiên Ngân (Galaxy) Studio, BHD, CJ CGV and Lotte, are ready to reopen their cinemas in HCM City.

They have encouraged audiences to purchase tickets online and comply with the health ministry's healthcare rules outside and inside cinemas. All of their employees who work in cinemas have been fully vaccinated. — VNS