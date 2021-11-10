Filipino fishermen saved by Vietnamese boat, islanders

KHÁNH HOÀ (Vietnam News/Asia News Network): A Filipino fisherman was saved by the Vietnam Fisheries Resources Surveillance (VFRS) team on Tuesday (Nov 9) night after falling into the waters off the Trường Sa (Spratly) Islands.
Vessel KN 464 of VFRS Division No.4 found 32-year-old Benjamin Abdulla near Song Tử Tây (Southwest Cay), the northernmost islet of the archipelago at around 8pm while performing duties in the area.
The sailor said he and another fisherman were knocked into the water by high waves after the engine on their fishing boat (FaRola) broke down near Sinh Tồn Đông (Sin Cowe East) Island. He was brought aboard the VFRS ship, with Covid-19 preventive rules strictly observed, and now is in a good condition.
The other man was rescued by Song Tử Tây islanders on the same night.
